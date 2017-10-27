Trump tweets that it's 'commonly agreed' he didn't collude with Russia and accuses Hillary Clinton of collusion instead

President Trump sought Friday to downplay ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion among members of his campaign team. Trump tweeted: "It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump." Trump instead accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, to whom he referred by her initials, "HC," of colluding with Russia.

Despite investigations that found no wrongdoing, Trump has repeatedly pointed to the Obama administration’s approval of the 2010 sale of U.S. uranium mines to a company backed by the Russian government as an example of Clinton helping the Russians. The sale of the Canada-based Uranium One to Russian energy company Rosatom was approved while Clinton led the State Department. Some investors in Uranium One, which owns uranium mines in the United States, had donated to her husband’s global philanthropic foundation. So far, there is no publicly available evidence that Clinton was aware of Russian efforts or that the FBI investigation uncovered any wrongdoing related to the deal. The State Department was one of nine U.S. departments or agencies that approved the sale, a permitting process required by law for sales with possible national security implications. Trump and his allies in Congress, along with his confidant Sean Hannity of Fox News, have renewed attacks on the 7-year-old uranium deal to blunt attention to investigations by four congressional committees and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian election interference. On Friday, Trump also shared a link to a report aggregating comments from Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who said that, when it comes to last year's election, "there's more evidence, at this point, of Democratic collusion with the Russians than there is of Republican collusion with the Russians."

Wallace referred to the revelation, as reported Tuesday by the Washington Post, that research that led to the compilation of a dossier detailing allegations about Trump's ties to Russia was funded in part by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Trump allies have also seized on that development in an attempt to deflect attention from the Russia investigations and bolster the suggestion that such investigations are part of a conspiracy by political rivals to delegitimize Trump's presidency. Still, Fox News' Wallace, who has been more critical of the Trump administration than many of his colleagues, also noted Friday that more information needs to become public before a judgment can be reached. "This is far more evidence than we've ever seen involving President Trump and his campaign that the Democrats were directly involved in trying to get information from the Russians to affect the 2016 campaign," Wallace said of the report linking the DNC with the dossier research. "Now, having said that, we still don't know about Robert Mueller, the investigation," Wallace continued. "Both things could be true, that both sides were trying to get aid from the Russians, and it certainly seems true that the Russians were playing both sides to disrupt the election. So we still have to wait and see." Trump continued to tweet about the topic Friday night, sharing a link to a New York Post opinion piece accusing Clinton's campaign of orchestrating a "Kremlin-aided smear job" against Trump. The president attached to his tweet a video featuring a quote from the op-ed, followed by an image of Clinton's recently published campaign postmortem, "What Happened." "NOW WE KNOW!" Trump tweeted.