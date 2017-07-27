His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump again appears to cast doubt on Russia investigation: 'Witch Hunt!'
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump quoted a Fox News reporter in a tweet in which he appeared to cast doubt on investigations into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion among members of Trump's campaign team.
Trump appeared to refer to a report from Fox's Catherine Herridge previewing financier Bill Browder's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Browder, who persuaded Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act in 2012, was expected to provide insight into the workings of Russian government-sanctioned "disinformation" campaigns during his testimony Thursday. The Senate committee is conducting one of several congressional investigations into Russia's alleged interference in last year's presidential election.
In her report, Herridge also discussed testimony from Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division, who appeared before the Senate panel Wednesday and described an America "under siege" from foreign adversaries seeking to sow confusion.
"One of the things that may have been lost in the politics of this discussion is that when you look back on 2016, there really is an argument, based on the testimony we heard yesterday, that the objective of the Russians was really just to damage the system," Herridge said. "So they collected and spread negative information, not only about Hillary Clinton, but also about then-candidate Trump."
The FBI and multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have stated definitively that Russia's goal in attempting to interfere in the election was to influence the results in Trump's favor.
Trump has indicated that he still isn't convinced that Russia meddled in the election. In tweets, he's sought to downplay the investigations into the alleged interference as "phony," "fake news," a "witch hunt," a "hoax," and an "excuse" promoted by Democrats to explain losing.