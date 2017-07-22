President Trump woke up Saturday with a lot on his mind. It's all there in his Twitter feed. Trump sent 10 tweets starting about 3:30 a.m. and ending shortly before he left the White House on a trip to Norfolk, Va., where he helped hand over a new aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, to the Navy.

The tweets were unusual in their scope, even for Trump. Topics he covered included the widening investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, son Don Jr., healthcare, an Islamic State terrorist who may be dead, Trump's attorney general and his new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci worked for the campaigns of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during the 2016 Republican primaries before becoming an advisor to the Trump campaign in February. He referred to Trump as a "hack politician" during an August 2015 appearance on Fox Business Network but apologized for that characterization Friday during his first press briefing as communications chief. Trump confirms he's pondering presidential pardons related to Russia probe>> Next week, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; his son-in-law and White House advisor, Jared Kushner; and Paul Manafort, a former campaign chairman, are scheduled to meet privately with members of Senate committees investigating Russian election meddling. Trump defended his son in one of the tweets, saying he "openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!"

Trump's namesake has become a focus of the investigation after it was revealed that he, Kushner and Manafort met with Russian representatives at Trump Tower in June 2016. Trump Jr. later released email exchanges concerning the meeting on Twitter, after learning that the New York Times was about to publish them. The FBI investigated Clinton for using a private email server as secretary of State. She turned thousands of emails over to the government, but deleted thousands of others that she said were personal or unrelated to her work as the nation's top diplomat. Trump also complained Saturday about a Washington Post report that the Russian ambassador to the United States said he discussed election-related issues with Jeff Sessions when the men met during the 2016 presidential race. Sessions, now the attorney general, at the time was a U.S. senator and foreign policy advisor to Trump.

The Post on Friday cited anonymous U.S. officials who described U.S. intelligence intercepts of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak's descriptions of his meetings with Sessions. The Justice Department said Sessions stands by his previous assertion that he never had conversations with Russian officials about any type of interference with the election. The Post wasn't the only media outlet that found itself on the receiving end of Trump's ire: He also accused the New York Times of foiling a U.S. plot to kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi.

According to CBS News, that tweet was sent about 20 minutes after Fox News' "Fox & Friends" aired a segment summarizing a previous Fox News report on comments made by Gen. Tony Thomas, head of the military's Joint Special Operations Command, at the Aspen Security Forum. Thomas said Friday that information recovered during a 2015 raid had brought his team "particularly close" to Baghdadi, but that the information "was leaked in a prominent national newspaper" weeks later, causing the lead to dissipate. Fox identified the newspaper as the New York Times and quoted from a 2015 Times report on information recovered during a raid on the eastern Syria home of an Islamic State officer. The network later posted online a video clip titled, "U.S. General: N.Y. Times leak allowed ISIS leader to slip away."

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Thomas' comment came as the first time a senior American official complained publicly about the 2015 New York Times report, according to the paper, which reported that the Pentagon had raised no objection to the article before it was published. The president concluded his early morning tweetstorm by calling on Republican senators to "step up to the plate" and advance legislation to roll back former President Obama's healthcare law.