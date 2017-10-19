His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump re-airs uranium deal campaign allegations after 'Fox & Friends' segment
Re-airing campaign allegations, President Trump is pointing to an Obama-era uranium deal as the "real Russia story" in contrast to a broader inquiry into Russian meddling during the 2016 election.
Trump tweeted early Thursday that media outlets have failed to adequately cover the purchase of American uranium mines by a Russian-backed company in 2010.
The agreement was reached while Hillary Clinton led the State Department, and some investors in the company had relationships with former President Bill Clinton and donated to the Clinton Foundation. But Democrats have dismissed as widely debunked any suggestion that the Clintons provided "help" in connection with the deal, as Trump claimed in one tweet:
As he attempts to push back against the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, Trump has sought to link his former Democratic presidential rival to Russia's purchase of Uranium One. Democrats contend that Trump is seeking to deflect from the Russia inquiry and his friendly rhetoric toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation into a Russian nuclear bribery case after a series of stories by the Hill that showed the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear officials were involved in fraudulent dealings in 2009 before the uranium deal was approved.
During his 2016 campaign, Trump frequently cited the deal for the uranium, which is used in nuclear reactors, and has returned to the issue at rallies during his presidency. Administration officials have sought to bring attention to the transaction, which also was explored in "Clinton Cash," a 2015 book by conservative author Peter Schweizer.
Trump's most recent tweets on the topic came less than an hour after Schweizer made a brief appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" to discuss the Senate inquiry.
Trump tagged the show's Twitter account in one of the messages.
Later Thursday, Trump repeated the claims to reporters gathered in the Oval Office.
"That's your real Russia story. Not a story where they talk about collusion and there was none. It was a hoax. Your real Russia story is uranium," Trump said during a meeting about Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery.
Clinton's State Department was one of nine U.S. government agencies that had to approve the deal. Her campaign and former State department officials said she was not involved in the approval process by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS.
In another tweet early Thursday, Trump questioned what he says is a "fake" dossier of allegations about his connections to Russia. The dossier contends the Russian government amassed compromising information about Trump and was engaged in an effort to support and assist him in the 2016 election.
The political research firm behind the dossier balked this week at subpoenas from the House Intelligence Committee. "Fox & Friends" also highlighted that development Thursday morning, a short time before the president tweeted.
Media Matters For America took note of what it terms an "unusual feedback loop" between "Fox & Friends" and Trump, which the liberal watchdog group says has culminated in the show's "rare power to set the agenda for the rest of the press."