Trump takes swipe at Democrats: 'Fighting so hard for Sanctuary crime'
President Trump lashed out at Democrats on Friday in a tweet expressing incredulity that members of the party "are fighting so hard for Sanctuary crime."
The president appeared to refer to the ongoing battle between his administration and so-called sanctuary cities, where police and elected officials have refused to fully cooperate in enforcing federal immigration laws.
The Trump administration has sought to withhold some federal grants from local governments if they do not give immigration agents access to local jails and give advance notice when immigrants who are in the country illegally are about to be released from custody.
Both Trump and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions have linked sanctuary policies to rising crime.
But studies have suggested that immigrants tend to commit crimes at lower rates than other people, and that counties with sanctuary policies in place have significantly lower crime rates than those that do not.
Trump's tweet came the day after the Justice Department gave four cities – Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and New Orleans – a "last chance" deadline of Oct. 27 to show that they are complying with federal immigration enforcement before possibly losing grants.
It's unclear how the warning may affect ongoing legal battles.
A Chicago federal judge last month imposed a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from tying the grants to the compliance conditions. The Justice Department appealed, arguing that the injunction shouldn't apply nationally but only to Chicago.
On Friday, a judge denied the Justice Department's request to lift the freeze on the Trump administration policy.