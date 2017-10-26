His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump promotes Sean Hannity film in tweet
President Trump promoted a Christian-centric film produced by Fox News host and reported Trump confidant Sean Hannity.
Trump tweeted Thursday that the film would "be another Sean success!"
The president is known to be an avid consumer of Fox News. Of a total of 26 television interviews he's granted since his inauguration, 18 of them have gone to the network or an affiliate, according to figures provided to Politico by Mark Knoller, CBS News White House correspondent.
Trump often promotes Fox News in tweets urging viewers to tune in for his appearances (and those of his family members), offering praise for or commentary on various segments and touting side projects undertaken by hosts and contributors.
The tweet was the fifth time this month that Trump has mentioned Hannity on Twitter. Last week, Trump praised "big ratings getter" Hannity in a tweet applauding a charity show for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Trump also mentioned Hannity twice on Oct. 11 and again on Oct. 12 in tweets advertising an interview with the president that aired on Hannity's nightly show.