His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump promotes book by controversial sheriff and campaign supporter
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to promote a book by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a staunch Trump supporter who has drawn controversy with his tough talk and provocative social media postings.
Trump tweeted that he "highly recommended" Clarke's memoir, "Cop Under Fire: Moving Beyond Hashtags of Race, Crime and Politics for a Better America."
The book includes a passage in which Clarke advocates treating terrorism suspects as "enemy combatants," allowing them to be detained indefinitely, questioned without an attorney and tried by military tribunals.
An avowed conservative, Clarke has been sheriff of Milwaukee County since 2002. He first gained national attention for his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, which he has labeled a "hate group."
Clarke was rumored to have joined the Trump administration after announcing in May that he'd taken an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security.
The DHS declined to confirm the appointment, then said in June that Clarke was no longer a candidate. Clarke maintained that he'd rescinded acceptance of the job.
Trump's endorsement of Clarke's book drew criticism from some watchdogs, as the sheriff was outspoken in his support of Trump during last year's presidential campaign. That included participating in fundraising efforts for a pro-Trump political action committee.
Still, while federal law prohibits most executive branch officials from engaging in political activity while serving in an official capacity, that does not apply to the offices of the president or vice president.
Trump's tweet came two days after he made a public show of support for another controversial lawman by issuing an executive pardon to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio had been convicted of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order to stop racially profiling Latinos.