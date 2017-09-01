His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump proclaims day of prayer for Harvey victims
|Associated Press
President Trump has signed a proclamation establishing Sunday as a day of prayer for those dealing with the aftermath of Harvey.
The president was joined Friday in the Oval Office by leaders of the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
He commended the families and rescue workers dealing with the remnants of the massive storm in Texas and Louisiana.
Trump will be going to Texas and Louisiana on Saturday to survey the damage from the storm. He traveled to Texas earlier in the week.