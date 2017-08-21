Trump thanks Jerry Falwell Jr. for defending him on 'Fox & Friends'

Trump tweeted his appreciation Monday morning, saying that Falwell had been "fantastic" during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," where he again went to bat for the president.

But evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, has repeatedly defended Trump in tweets and interviews.

Democrats and Republicans, business executives, artists and many religious leaders have criticized President Trump for saying that "both sides" share blame for the deadly violence stemming from a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

He said the president had made "very clear" who the culprits were because he called out "the Nazis, the white supremacists, the KKK members by name."

"President Donald Trump does not have a racist bone in his body. I know him well. He loves all people," Falwell said Monday in the interview.

Some graduates of Liberty University said they were returning their diplomas to the evangelical school to denounce Falwell's latest show of support.

But Falwell dismissed the protest on Monday, telling the Associated Press that it was "all just grandstanding."

Trump has earned some of his highest approval ratings from evangelicals throughout his tumultuous presidency, and Falwell isn't alone among religious leaders who continue to support him. Trump dismantled other presidential boards amid multiple defections last week, but only one of Trump's evangelical advisors has quit.

Still, Trump's comments on Charlottesville appeared to have generated a negative reaction from his base as a whole, including residents of three states that put him over the top last year.

Among people who voted for Trump last year, 23% in Wisconsin, 19% in Pennsylvania and 16% in Michigan now do not approve of his performance in office, according to three polls conducted for NBC News that were released Sunday.

The president appeared to focus on the positive Monday: He also replied to a tweet expressing admiration for his ability to "stand strong," despite what the tweet's author characterized as attempts by the "fake news media" to sabotage Trump's presidency.