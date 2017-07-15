President Trump continued to tweet about his attendance at the U.S. Women's Open, which is taking place this weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

The loud crowd at times distracted the golfers playing nearby, with club staff urging fans trying to win Trump's attention to be quiet during play.

Trump spent the afternoon watching the tournament on television, chatting with competing golfers and club managers, posing for photos and flashing thumbs-up signs to spectators who gathered to catch a glimpse of their president in the flesh.

"We love you, Donald!" they shouted, as he made his way into an enclosed viewing area with large windows looking out onto the course.

Sporting his signature red "Make America Great Again" cap, Trump arrived Saturday to cheers from fans watching the tournament at his club.

Trump also attended the U.S. Women's Open Friday after returning from a visit to France for Bastille Day festivities.

As he departed Paris, Trump tweeted that he was "heading to New Jersey" for the "important tournament."

He tweeted Friday night that he'd also attend the tournament the following day, writing, "big crowds expected & the women are playing great - should be very exciting!"

Trump has spent numerous weekends visiting his own properties and golf courses since taking office, raising alarms from ethics experts and critics who say he is using the presidency to bolster his properties' profiles and enrich himself.

A McClatchy investigation earlier this month found that Trump earns tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars every time a new member joins one of his clubs.

That remained unchanged even after Trump took office, as he refused to relinquish ownership of his businesses upon becoming president.

In fact, according to McClatchy, Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida actually doubled its initiation fee – to $200,000 – immediately after Trump was elected.