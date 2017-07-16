His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump continues to promote U.S. Women's Open at his golf club
|Associated Press
It was expected to be an interesting final day at the U.S. Women's Open. The tournament had an even bigger stage with President Trump in attendance
He's the first sitting president to attend the event, which took place Friday through Sunday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
With the arrival of the president Friday afternoon, security was stepped up Saturday and Sunday. Dogs sniffed cars driven by players entering the course, and fans and reporters had to walk through airport-type security checkpoints.
Outside the course, a small procession of cars and trucks circled the course and bore signs criticizing Trump and supporting women's rights.
Protesters have criticized the U.S. Golf Assn., which operates the tournament, for not moving it to a different venue after audio surfaced last year of Trump making derogatory comments about women.
The president's messages Sunday marked the sixth and seventh times in three days he tweeted about the event.
Trump has spent numerous weekends visiting his properties and golf courses since taking office, raising alarms from ethics experts and critics who say he is using the presidency to bolster his properties' profiles and enrich himself.