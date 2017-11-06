His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump tweets support for Ed Gillespie ahead of Virginia governor's race
With one day to go before election day in Virginia's high-stakes, closely watched race for governor, President Trump plugged his preferred candidate, Republican Ed Gillespie, via Twitter.
Trump tweeted Monday:
Gillespie, a White House advisor to President George W. Bush and former lobbyist, faces Democrat Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurologist and the state's lieutenant governor.
Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor this year, and the contest is viewed by many as an early referendum on Trump's political popularity.
Democrats are eager to prove they can harness anti-Trump energy into success at the polls, while Republicans are looking to show they have a winning blueprint in a blue-leaning state. Most public polls have shown a close race to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who is term limited.
Trump has also endorsed Gillespie in previous tweets.
Despite the president's support, Gillespie has kept Trump at a distance and has not campaigned with him. But in a bid to rally Trump supporters, Gillespie has run hard-edge attacks ads against Northam focused on immigrants in the country illegally and preserving Confederate statues.