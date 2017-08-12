His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump extends condolences after 2 killed in helicopter crash near Charlottesville
|Associated Press
President Trump extended condolences to the loved ones of two people killed in a helicopter crash Saturday near Charlottesville, Va., where violent clashes erupted earlier in the day at the site of a white nationalist rally.
Police said the crash was connected to the rally, though it was not immediately clear how.
Virginia State Police said that the helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area near a home. The pilot and a passenger were killed, said Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman. No one on the ground was injured.
The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.
Trump appeared to indicate in his tweet that the helicopter crash victims were Virginia State Police officers, but authorities hadn't yet confirmed that detail publicly. Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash.