His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
See anything we missed? Drop us a line
Trump endorses Ed Gillespie for Virginia governor
|Associated Press
President Trump has endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie for governor of Virginia.
Gillespie, who served as an advisor to President George W. Bush, is facing Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in November in one of only two off-year gubernatorial contests.
In a tweet Thursday night, Trump accused Northam of "fighting for violent MS-13 killer gangs" and so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.
Trump's comments echo the language used in attack ads released by Gillespie's camp that accuse Northam of "increasing the threat of MS-13" by supporting sanctuary cities.
The nonpartisan watchdog group FactCheck.org labeled the ads' claim "misleading," noting that Gillespie has said publicly that Virginia doesn’t actually have sanctuary cities.
While Northam did cast a tie-breaking vote against a state Senate bill that would ban the establishment of sanctuary cities, the bill passed after another vote was called. It was eventually vetoed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Northam’s team has accused Republicans of engineering the tie in a bid to force Northam into voting on the controversial issue in the run-up to Virginia's gubernatorial election.
The contest is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on the president's first year. Most polls have shown a close race in the swing state, where Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009.
Energy and the environment are also expected to be front-line issues in the race. Gillespie has received hefty funding from donors in the oil and gas industry, while Northam is backed by environmental groups and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.