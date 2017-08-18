It also exempts the memorial from federal legislation prohibiting the installation of such tributes on the Mall until at least 10 years after a war has ended.

The bill authorizes a nonprofit called the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation to oversee the creation of the monument, slated for the National Mall in Washington.

President Trump touted his signing of legislation that provides for the construction of a memorial to U.S. service members who have fought in the Global War on Terrorism.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation issued a statement hailing the president's "historic signing" of the measure.

“We’re looking forward to building a sacred place of healing and remembrance for our veterans and their families and want to thank our partners and advocated who worked tirelessly on Capitol Hill to pass this bipartisan legislation,” said founder and director Andrew J. Brennan.

Trump tweeted from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he returned Friday evening after traveling to Camp David for a meeting on military strategy. Trump was staying at his club for what aides described as a "working vacation" while the White House underwent renovations.

The president continued to lay low amid growing fallout over his handling of last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Va., where a woman died when a car allegedly driven by a white supremacist sped through counter-protesters and pedestrians.

On Friday, all 17 members of the White House advisory commission on the arts and humanities resigned en masse to protest Trump's comments blaming counter-protesters as well as white supremacist groups for the deadly violence.

The White House had already disbanded two CEO councils earlier in the week after a slew of business leaders quit over what they said was the president’s failure to sufficiently condemn the neo-Nazi and other racist groups.