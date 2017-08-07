His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump says he's 'working hard from New Jersey'
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted Monday that he is "working hard" from his private golf club in central New Jersey while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired.
Trump arrived at his club Friday for a 17-day "working vacation."
The White House said Trump will be meeting with Cabinet secretaries and top aides on issues like healthcare and taxes while in New Jersey. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to come for a day this week.
Trump also plans to to spend some time in New York City while he takes a break from Washington, he tweeted.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Monday that Trump will return to his hometown for part of the first half of next week. She did not provide more details.
Trump has not spent a night at his residence in Trump Tower since the inauguration.