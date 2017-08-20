Trump also suggested that he'd been indulging his well-documented cable television habit during his time away, writing that the coverage he'd watched consisted of "some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen!"

The president's mood appeared foul Sunday evening, as he assured the public that he had been "working hard" from his golf club in New Jersey.

President Trump tweeted that he was headed back to Washington following a 17-day trip that the White House described as a "working vacation."

Trump's tweet Sunday evening came as the White House announced that he had settled on a new military strategy in Afghanistan. Trump was slated to unveil the plan, which was expected to involve the authorization of more U.S. troops, Monday night from Ft. Myer, outside Washington.

The message was Trump's first public comment since he dispatched a string of confusing tweets Saturday afternoon in response to a far-right rally in Boston that was met with counter-protests.

In a tweet that was quickly deleted, then tweaked and posted again, then deleted again, Trump said the country had been "divided for decades, but will come together again. Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel, and heel we will!"

He then tweeted the sentiment a third time, but spelled "heel" as "heal."

The 26-hour Twitter silence that ensued was somewhat unusual for the president.

It seemed he had a lot to digest: In the annals of the modern presidency, few chief executives have been as alone as Trump appears now — shunned by major business leaders, at odds with his party’s congressional leadership and deeply estranged from more than half the nation.

Polls taken in the past week, since Trump made comments that seemed to make excuses for neo-Nazi demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., have shown the negative reaction.