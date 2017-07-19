Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
After Trump reluctantly certifies Iran is obeying nuclear deal, he slaps it with new sanctions
|Tracy Wilkinson and Brian Bennett
A day after certifying that Iran is obeying international restrictions on its nuclear program, the Trump administration went in the opposite direction Tuesday and slapped new sanctions on Tehran for unrelated alleged transgressions.
The Treasury Department blacklisted 18 people and entities for supporting Iran's military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which it said harassed U.S. naval vessels and tried to build ballistic missiles and steal U.S. computer software.
The sanctions mean it is illegal for U.S. citizens or companies to do business with those on the list, and any assets they have in the U.S. can be seized. It’s unclear whether the 18 have such assets or businesses.
The back-to-back actions reflect the policy crosscurrents for President Trump in trying to reconcile his campaign promises with the realities of foreign policy governance.