After Trump reluctantly certifies Iran is obeying nuclear deal, he slaps it with new sanctions

Tracy Wilkinson and
Brian Bennett
Javad Zarif, Iran's minister for foreign affairs, left, greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week at U.N. headquarters in New York. (AFP / Getty Images)
A day after certifying that Iran is obeying international restrictions on its nuclear program, the Trump administration went in the opposite direction Tuesday and slapped new sanctions on Tehran for unrelated alleged transgressions.

The Treasury Department blacklisted 18 people and entities for supporting Iran's military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard, which it said harassed U.S. naval vessels and tried to build ballistic missiles and steal U.S. computer software.

The sanctions mean it is illegal for U.S. citizens or companies to do business with those on the list, and any assets they have in the U.S. can be seized. It’s unclear whether the 18 have such assets or businesses.

The back-to-back actions reflect the policy crosscurrents for President Trump in trying to reconcile his campaign promises with the realities of foreign policy governance.

 

Latest updates

