As governor, Mike Pence used a personal email to conduct public business -- and got hacked

He was a chief critic of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Now it appears Vice President Mike Pence did the same.

While serving as governor of Indiana, Pence used a private email account to conduct public business, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.

Based on emails obtained by the newspaper, Pence, who served as governor from 2013 until January, communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisors concerning, among other things, security gates at the governor’s residence and his state’s response to terror attacks around the globe. Moreover, Pence’s email was hacked last summer, the newspaper reported.

A governor's use of a private email account is not new.

In 2011, it was revealed that Sarah Palin, while serving as Alaska’s governor, maintained a private email account in addition to her official government account.

Unlike Clinton, who used a private email server while secretary of State, Pence and governors do not deal with federally classified information.

Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Pence, told the Star that any comparisons between Pence and Clinton were "absurd.”



Throughout the campaign, Pence, along with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, assailed Clinton relentlessly for her use of the private server.

Both called on then-Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch to file charges against Clinton, but after an investigation the FBI recommended that no charges be filed.