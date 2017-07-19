As the Russia investigation continues, Art Buchwald's Nixon excuses column resurfaces

President Trump's supporters – and Trump himself – have plenty of answers to the Russia question.

"Everybody would do that."

Trump "wasn't aware" of what was happening.

"Russia talk is fake news."

Russia is "an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election."

Trump Jr. is a "wonderful young man" who just happened to take a meeting with a Russian lawyer.

People don't want to hear any more about Russia.

In an everything-old-is-new-again happenstance, a column by the late political satirist Art Buchwald has resurfaced on social media as people compare Trump and the late President Nixon.

Published in the L.A. Times 44 years ago this month, it detailed the excuses Nixon's supporters used to defend him while he was under pressure over Watergate.