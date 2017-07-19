Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump and Putin held second, undisclosed talk in Germany
- House approves measure to delay Obama-era smog reductions
- California businessman took part in Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
- White House imposes fresh sanctions on Iran but stays in nuclear deal
As the Russia investigation continues, Art Buchwald's Nixon excuses column resurfaces
|Jessica Roy
President Trump's supporters – and Trump himself – have plenty of answers to the Russia question.
Trump "wasn't aware" of what was happening.
Russia is "an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election."
Trump Jr. is a "wonderful young man" who just happened to take a meeting with a Russian lawyer.
People don't want to hear any more about Russia.
In an everything-old-is-new-again happenstance, a column by the late political satirist Art Buchwald has resurfaced on social media as people compare Trump and the late President Nixon.
Published in the L.A. Times 44 years ago this month, it detailed the excuses Nixon's supporters used to defend him while he was under pressure over Watergate.
"Oh Yeah! What About Chappaquiddick?" (alternately titled "Handy excuses for Nixon backers" and "A Response Checklist," depending on which newspaper the syndicated column was published in) included Watergate justifications like:
"Everyone does it."
"A President can't keep track of everything his staff does."
"The press is blowing the whole thing up."
"The Democrats are sore because they lost."
"Maybe [they] went a little too far, but they were just a bunch of eager kids."
"I'm sick and tired of hearing about Watergate and so is everybody else."
Buchwald died in 2007, but it seems safe to say the Pulitzer-winning humorist (who recorded his own video obituary for the New York Times before he died) would have appreciated the irony.