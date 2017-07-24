Democrats unveil 'Better Deal' agenda as party tries to retake Trump's mantle on jobs, economy

Congressional Democrats launched a progressive-leaning economic agenda Monday as they try to wrestle the populist mantle from President Trump ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

Leaders of the House and Senate -- along with top lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) -- believe their "Better Deal" platform of higher wages, child care support and job training will appeal to working families and those who abandoned the party last year to elect Trump.

"In the last two elections, Democrats, including in the Senate, failed to articulate a strong, bold economic program for the middle class and those working hard to get there," wrote Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in an op-ed in the New York Times.

"We also failed to communicate our values to show that we were on the side of working people, not the special interests. We will not repeat the same mistake. This is the start of a new vision for the party."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pointed her criticism at Trump and Republicans, who control both the House and Senate, for spending their first six months of GOP control "trying to raise Americans’ health costs to fund tax breaks for billionaires."

"Democrats have a better approach," she wrote in the Washington Post.