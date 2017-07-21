For 'Made in America' week, Trump campaign highlights Southern California factory that makes his MAGA hats

The statement linked to a video published by the campaign in May, which gives an inside look at the Carson, Calif. factory of Cali-Fame, where many of the hats are produced. In it, company president Brian Kennedy says Cali-Fame has made "just under a million hats" since the campaign began and calls them "the official cap, making America great again" despite knockoffs made elsewhere.

A statement released Thursday by Trump's reelection campaign reiterated its commitment to selling American-made merchandise, saying it has "proudly produced and manufactured all of our merchandise right here in America from day one."

It’s "Made in America" week, an initiative by the Trump administration to highlight products made in each of the 50 states.

This week, the president's campaign wants you to.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to get a glimpse inside the factory making the Trump hats, where many of the workers are immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador. Kennedy assured The Times then that the hats and their materials were all made in the U.S.

But the claim hasn't been without controversy. Following The Times' story, a fiber analysis done by an expert for the Associated Press found that at least one hat was not made of the all-American-made fabric the manufacturer says is used for the hats.

"I pay a good price for that hat," Trump said at the time. "If it's not made in the USA, we'll bring a lawsuit."

But Thursday's statement, and the video released in May, seemed to strike a different tone, saying the "now-famous MAGA hats" are "100% Made in the USA."

Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment.

The statement appeared to be in response to renewed questions this week about Trump's corporate brands that continue to manufacture goods abroad despite the president's campaign promise to get the country to "buy American and hire American."

At a news briefing earlier this week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer responded to questions about foreign-made goods in Ivanka Trump's fashion line, saying it was "inappropriate" to discuss the president's business empire and that it was still an "overall objective" of the administration to grow manufacturing stateside.