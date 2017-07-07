Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump meets with Putin today, and vows to fight for U.S. interests
- Protests on the second day of the Group of 20 summit delayed some leaders' arrival
- After clashes with President Trump, federal ethics chief announces he's quitting
- What to expect from Trump's much-anticipated meeting with Putin
- The Trump administration calls North Korea test an 'escalation'
Former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta fires back at unusual Trump tweet
|David Lauter
John Podesta, the former White House chief of staff and Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, seems to occupy an odd corner of President Trump's mind: Periodically, for reasons unknown, Trump will say something about him.
And Podesta, who has never been known to shy away from a fight, is often happy to fire back.
Both were on display Friday, starting with a Twitter message from Trump that was unusual, even by the president's standards.
Trump's claim that "everyone here" — that would be Hamburg, Germany, at the G-20 economic summit — had Podesta on their minds was almost surely untrue. Trump, though, who was meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin later that day, apparently did have Podesta in his thoughts.
Trump's tweet appeared to get several aspects of the Clinton email and Russian hacking story lines confused. Podesta had nothing to do with the Democratic National Committee's reluctance to turn its server over to the FBI. Russian agents separately hacked into his emails. The CIA had nothing to do with either case, so far as is known.
Several hours later, Podesta pointed out that, and more, as he responded with a tweet storm, which began with his saying he was on a cross-country trip with his wife.