GOP senator says 'I'm worried' about Donald Trump, calls Republican congressman 'so unattractive'

Sen. Susan Collins is not a big fan of President Trump, but it's doubtful the Maine Republican would have said "I'm worried" about his administration if she had known the comments would be broadcast to the world.

That's what happened Tuesday when she and Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, were caught in a candid conversation on a hot microphone, after an appropriations subcommittee session.

The two were overheard expressing concern with Trump's grasp of reality and policy while Collins was heard disparaging the appearance of a Republican House member who had publicly chastised her and other "female senators from the Northeast" who opposed Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare.

The comments were first reported by the Washington Post.

“I think he’s crazy. I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy,” Reed says at one point, apparently referring to Trump. The remark came after Collins expressed concern that the White House had drafted a budget that has "no thinking" and is "incredibly irresponsible."

"I'm worried," Collins replied.

The comments from sitting senators from each party are not only embarrassing to Trump, but could also make life difficult for Collins, who is already facing heat for bucking the Republican Party on healthcare.

She's been the most consistent critic of the party's plans to repeal or rewrite Obamacare -- one of two Republicans who voted Tuesday against the motion to begin debate on the healthcare bill.

While many Republican lawmakers express private frustration with Trump, polls show large majorities of Republican voters still approve of his performance in office.