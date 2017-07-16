New polling confirms Trump's slide as healthcare, Russia investigation drag down his standing

(Elsa / Getty Images)

New polling released Sunday confirmed how deep the hole is that President Trump finds himself in six months into his presidency, but also offered some warnings to his Democratic opponents. A new Washington Post/ABC News survey found that Americans by 36%-58% disapprove of Trump's performance in office. That's a significantly worse grade than the public has given any president at this point in his tenure since modern polling began in the 1940s.

The poll does not suggest that recent headlines have worsened Trump's standing -- although some were interpreting it that way. There's no evidence, for example, that news of Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer and a Russian American lobbyist last year has affected the president's standing so far -- although the poll did find that by 63%-26%, Americans thought the meeting was "inappropriate." The Post/ABC poll showed a slide in Trump's standing since the survey was last taken in April. Many other polls in the intervening weeks have documented that drop. Most of the decline appears to have taken place in early May -- around the time that Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey and the House passed the Republican healthcare bill, which is extremely unpopular.

Trump tried to brush aside the new poll, saying in a tweet that the Post/ABC poll had been inaccurate during the 2016 election.