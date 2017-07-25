Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump won't say whether he will fire Atty. Gen. Sessions
- McCain saves GOP healthcare plan, then calls for more bipartisanship
- Democrats unveil a new strategy for midterm elections
- Kushner says he has "nothing to hide"
- Trump still doubts Russia meddled in the 2016 election, new comms chief says
No, Goldwater Rule has not been overturned. Psychiatrists are still prohibited from commenting on mental state of Trump
|Colleen Shalby
Shortly after Barry Goldwater was named the Republican presidential nominee in 1964, Fact magazine published an article headlined, "1,189 Psychiatrists say Goldwater is Psychologically Unfit to be President!"
Goldwater sued the magazine for libel, and in 1973, the American Psychiatric Association implemented an ethics rule that prohibits psychiatrists from publicly commenting on the mental state of public figures they have not examined in person and from whom they have not obtained consent to discuss.
The so-called Goldwater Rule has gained renewed attention in the age of President Trump, as his speeches and tweets have prompted some psychiatrists to argue that they have a responsibility to the public to speak up about his mental state. Confusion over the rule grew Tuesday after an article on health site Stat News reported that the American Psychoanalytic Association – not to be confused with the much larger American Psychiatric Association – told its members that the longstanding rule should not restrict them from publicly commenting on Donald Trump or any other public figure.
"The American Psychiatric Association's ethical stance on the Goldwater Rule applies to its members only. APsaA does not consider political commentary by its individual members an ethical matter. APsaA's ethical code concerns clinical practice, not public commentary," the group said in an email to its 3,500 members.
Soon after, the group tweeted that the original article was misleading.
In a statement to NPR, the group's director of public affairs Wylie Tene said members "have always been free to comment on public figures, but have been cautioned against diagnosing."
The American Psychiatric Association – the founder of the rule – also tweeted, clarifying that its policy has never changed and the Goldwater Rule remains in effect for its 37,000 members.
Much of the confusion seems to have stemmed from people wrong using psychiatry and psychoanalysis interchangeably.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, psychiatry "is the branch of medicine focused on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental, emotional and behavioral disorders."
The American Psychoanalytic Association describes psychoanalysis as a method that "teaches us about the unconscious psychological forces within us outside of everyday awareness," pulling from people's "stories, fantasies, and dreams."