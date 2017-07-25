Shortly after Barry Goldwater was named the Republican presidential nominee in 1964, Fact magazine published an article headlined, "1,189 Psychiatrists say Goldwater is Psychologically Unfit to be President!"

Goldwater sued the magazine for libel, and in 1973, the American Psychiatric Association implemented an ethics rule that prohibits psychiatrists from publicly commenting on the mental state of public figures they have not examined in person and from whom they have not obtained consent to discuss.

The so-called Goldwater Rule has gained renewed attention in the age of President Trump, as his speeches and tweets have prompted some psychiatrists to argue that they have a responsibility to the public to speak up about his mental state. Confusion over the rule grew Tuesday after an article on health site Stat News reported that the American Psychoanalytic Association – not to be confused with the much larger American Psychiatric Association – told its members that the longstanding rule should not restrict them from publicly commenting on Donald Trump or any other public figure.

"The American Psychiatric Association's ethical stance on the Goldwater Rule applies to its members only. APsaA does not consider political commentary by its individual members an ethical matter. APsaA's ethical code concerns clinical practice, not public commentary," the group said in an email to its 3,500 members.

Soon after, the group tweeted that the original article was misleading.