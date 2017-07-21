No public testimony next week for Trump Jr. and Manafort

The two will meet with committee members and staff privately, the committee chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), announced. Grassley said they were still expected to give public testimony later.

Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager, will not testify publicly next week under a deal worked out Friday with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Grassley said that another witness, Glenn Simpson, the head of Fusion GPS, an investigative firm based in Washington, would be subpoenaed after declining to testify.

Simpson's firm hired a former British spy, Christopher Steele, to look into reports that Russian intelligence held compromising information about Trump. Steele produced a lengthy dossier of reported kompromat, which became public shortly before Trump's inauguration.

Trump has denied the accusations in the dossier.

Simpson's attorney has said he would resist the subpoena, arguing that the committee's questions would violate his client's 1st Amendment rights as well as his 5th Amendment rights against self-incrimination.