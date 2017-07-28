Paul Ryan responds to the failure of the GOP healthcare bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday that he's "disappointed and frustrated" by the failure of Republican healthcare legislation in the Senate.

But Ryan said in a statement that "we should not give up" after promising for years to repeal and replace Obamacare.



“We were sent to Washington to fulfill the pledges we made to our constituents," the statement said. "While the House delivered a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, unfortunately the Senate was unable to reach a consensus."

At the same time, the speaker said that overhauling the tax code is at the top of the House's list of priorities.

He pledged to pursue "historic tax reform" in the fall.

He issued his statement as the House prepared to leave Washington for its annual August recess.

The House passed legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act in May. But after a failed vote early Friday in the Senate, it's not clear if GOP leaders will be able to resuscitate the efforts.