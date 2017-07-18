Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

President Trump said he won't 'own' Obamacare. But businessman Trump said leaders are always responsible

Matt Pearce
President Trump speaks about the Senate healthcare bill at the the White House on Tuesday. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
The buck stops... The buck stops... How does that saying go again?

President Trump said he would not take responsibility for the nation's healthcare system Tuesday, telling reporters he wanted to "let Obamacare fail" after congressional Republicans failed to pass a repeal or a replacement of the Democratic-designed healthcare law.

"We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it," the president said. "I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it."

That's a contrast to many of Trump's past remarks about leadership when he was a businessman, when he had many thoughts about the responsibility.

