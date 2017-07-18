Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- CBO analysis of latest GOP healthcare bill is delayed
- Democrats say Donald Trump Jr. meeting takes inquiry to a "new level"
- New polls show decline for President Trump and a warning for Democrats
- The GOP plan to reform Obamacare would end one of the law's most popular protections
- Former Soviet intelligence agent also met with Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign manager
President Trump said he won't 'own' Obamacare. But businessman Trump said leaders are always responsible
|Matt Pearce
The buck stops... The buck stops... How does that saying go again?
President Trump said he would not take responsibility for the nation's healthcare system Tuesday, telling reporters he wanted to "let Obamacare fail" after congressional Republicans failed to pass a repeal or a replacement of the Democratic-designed healthcare law.
"We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it," the president said. "I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it."
That's a contrast to many of Trump's past remarks about leadership when he was a businessman, when he had many thoughts about the responsibility.