- Trump meets with Putin today, and vows to fight for U.S. interests
- Protests on the second day of the Group of 20 summit delayed some leaders' arrival
- After clashes with President Trump, federal ethics chief announces he's quitting
- What to expect from Trump's much-anticipated meeting with Putin
- The Trump administration calls North Korea test an 'escalation'
Protesters in Hamburg delay some leaders' arrival at summit
Renewed protests broke out here Friday morning, delaying the arrival of some world leaders at the Group of 20 summit.
Shortly after 7 a.m. local time, police in riot gear confronted hundreds of protesters who had gathered on the edge of the Alter Elbpark, about a mile from the convention center where the G-20 meetings are being held. A column of officers pushed protesters away from the street and down a grassy slope.
Both President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrivals were delayed by the demonstrations, staged mainly by anti-capitalists. Police said they used water cannon after trying repeatedly to clear roads leading to the summit site.
Security was heavy, with armored vehicles patrolling the streets and helicopters buzzing overhead.
The previous evening, larger and sometimes violent clashes broke out in several parts of the city. Police reported nearly 50 arrests, and said more than 100 police officers had been hurt in unrest that lasted until midnight. Protesters, some of them masked, set fires and hurled bottles at police.
Friday's protests consisted mainly of groups of demonstrators who tried to march down or block streets being used by G-20 participants.