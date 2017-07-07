Protesters in Hamburg delay some leaders' arrival at summit

Renewed protests broke out here Friday morning, delaying the arrival of some world leaders at the Group of 20 summit.

Shortly after 7 a.m. local time, police in riot gear confronted hundreds of protesters who had gathered on the edge of the Alter Elbpark, about a mile from the convention center where the G-20 meetings are being held. A column of officers pushed protesters away from the street and down a grassy slope.

Both President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrivals were delayed by the demonstrations, staged mainly by anti-capitalists. Police said they used water cannon after trying repeatedly to clear roads leading to the summit site.

Security was heavy, with armored vehicles patrolling the streets and helicopters buzzing overhead.