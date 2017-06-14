Watch: Sen. Bernie Sanders says alleged shooter volunteered for his presidential campaign

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress. Police in Alexandria, Va., where the shooting took place, said five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter, who has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.