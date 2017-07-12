Some on the right say Trump Jr. development justifies Russia probes; others call it a 'setup'

Some are staunch defenders, others not so much.

In the days since it’s been reported that the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was eager to meet last year with a well-connected Russian lawyer who purportedly had intelligence on Hillary Clinton, conservative media outlets have variously described the issue as a witch hunt, alarming, unwise, or not a big deal.

On Wednesday, President Trump used his favorite platform – Twitter – to offer his views.

“Why aren't the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful!” he tweeted.

Not everyone on the right is so quick to deflect. Here are some story lines:

The Russia collusion story has only just begun (Weekly Standard)

In this piece, Michael Warren notes that the latest developments surrounding Donald Trump Jr. justify the investigations by Congress and independent investigator Robert Mueller into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential campaign and the role, if any, played by the Trump campaign.

“As a practical matter, this revelation justifies the multiple investigations into Russian meddling and the Trump campaign’s possible collusion during last year’s election,” writes Warren. “Bottom line: The story, much to the frustration of the Trump administration and Republicans in Washington, is far from over.”

Long live President Trumpopov! (Washington Times)

Others on the right are more sympathetic to Trump's insistence that reports focused on Russia and his administration are “fake news” or a “witch hunt” orchestrated by Democrats -- whose own scandals are swept under the rug.

This analysis from Charles Hurt is a case in point.

“My goodness, the Trumps have really sullied politics in this country!” he writes for the Washington Times. “The Clintons would NEVER search for dirt against a political opponent. Just ask Bernie Sanders, Vince Foster or Barack Obama. (The conversation with one of those three would be a trifle one-sided.) Or Monica Lewinsky!”

We’re watching people lose their minds (Rush Limbaugh)

He’s often a staunch defender of Trump – and the latest story line surrounding Trump Jr. has not swayed right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“The whole thing smacks of a setup,” Limbaugh said of Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer. “The one thing here: If this meeting was about collusion, what was the collusion? And that remains the question in every story that we have been dished for the past six months. What is the collusion? What was the hack? Two separate questions. But what was the collusion here involving Donald Trump Jr.?”