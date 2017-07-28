The current Senate GOP effort to repeal Obamacare is dead. Now what?

The sudden collapse of the GOP's Senate campaign to repeal or replace the Affordable Care Act does not mean the issue disappears.

Significant problems and challenges remain, particularly for Obamacare insurance marketplaces.

The defeat increases the odds that Congress will begin to look at a more limited approach to shore up the current law and stabilize markets.

The GOP's repeal effort may return, but in the meantime here's a look at what a temporary fix might look like: