Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump again praises son Donald Jr., and condemns "witch hunt" in face of email evidence of links to Russia meddling
- Donald Trump Jr. tells Sean Hannity that he was just seeking the usual "opposition research"
- Janet Yellen says Fed will keep nudging up interest rates over next few years
Trump arrives in Paris, seeking respite from trouble at home
|David Lauter and Brian Bennett
President Trump arrived in Paris early Thursday morning, preparing for meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron that likely will be shadowed by political controversies back home.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Paris shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time. The president headed for the U.S. ambassador's residence, where he was scheduled to talk with U.S. diplomatic and military officials before his meeting with Macron. The first lady toured a children's hospital.
Much of the day's attention will focus on a news conference that Trump and Macron are scheduled to hold after their meetings. The session will be reporters' first opportunity to question Trump after the disclosure that his eldest son, Donald Jr., met last summer with a Russian attorney who was described to him as part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign.