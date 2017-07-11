Trump lauds his son's 'transparency' on Russia-related emails

President Trump offered praise for his "high quality" son in his first remarks on Donald Trump Jr. in the four days that the younger man has been at the center of a media storm for his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

In saluting his son for transparency, Trump was alluding to Donald Jr.'s release hours earlier of an email exchange on his June 9, 2016, meeting with the lawyer — emails that the son disclosed only after he'd learned from the New York Times that it was about to publish them.

The emails show that Trump Jr., along with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and campaign manager Paul Manafort, understood going into the meeting that the lawyer had incriminating information on the Clinton campaign that was part of a broader Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign.

As such, the exchange suggests the most incriminating evidence to date that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to try and hurt the Clinton campaign, a matter that is now the subject of investigation by a Justice Department special counsel and House and Senate committees.

Rather than turn to Twitter as he often does, or speak to the news media, the president issued the statement lauding his son through spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She read it at the start of an off-camera briefing for White House reporters Tuesday afternoon.