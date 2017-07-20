Trump says he sat with Putin at dinner because the wife of Japan's leader doesn't speak English. But she does.

President Trump says he went over to chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner in Germany this month because his seat mate, the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, didn't speak any English. Akie Abe “doesn’t speak English … like, not ‘Hello,’” Trump told the New York Times in an interview Wednesday. Not so. Mrs. Abe, the daughter of a wealthy Japanese family, attended a private Roman Catholic international school in Tokyo before she attended college. The elementary-through-high-school academy, the Sacred Heart School, includes rigorous English-language instruction as part of its curriculum. Social media swiftly found clips of the 55-year-old Abe making speeches in somewhat accented but perfectly serviceable English.

Trump’s dinnertime encounter with Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg has come under scrutiny because the White House did not disclose it for ten days and because no other U.S. official, not even an interpreter, was privy to the conversation. Putin used his own interpreter and there is no U.S. record of what was said other than Trump's assertion in the interview that the two leaders discussed “adoption." Putin cut off adoptions of Russian children by Americans several years ago in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against Russian figures accused of human rights abuses. Some veteran diplomats and foreign policy experts have expressed alarm over the U.S. and Russian presidents having an extended discussion without any official record or aides present. Trump said in the interview that he and Putin spoke for about 15 minutes. Other accounts have said the two talked for closer to an hour.