President Trump began a daylong gathering with world leaders with a tweeted promise to fight for U.S. interests when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.

The closely watched encounter on Friday in the German port city of Hamburg comes a day after Trump criticized the Kremlin for "destabilizing" actions in Ukraine and elsewhere.

During a stopover in Poland on Thursday, the U.S. president also played down intelligence assessments that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election with the intention of helping him win.

The White House has not said whether Trump would raise the topic of Russian interference in the U.S. vote. Democratic lawmakers have urged him to do so, but his national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, told reporters in advance of the trip that there was no "specific agenda" for the meeting, which was set to run for 35 minutes.