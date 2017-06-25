Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Trump supporters attack independence of Robert S. Mueller III in new ads
- Vice President Pence dropped in on the Koch brothers conference in Colorado
- Trump suggests the special counsel and his Russia probe team are conflicted by their Comey and Clinton ties
- President signs bill to ease discipline and firing of Veterans Affairs Department employees
Amid probe into his campaign's links to Russia, Trump accuses Clinton of 'collusion' against Sanders
|Laura King
President Trump, in a return to campaign-style rhetoric, on Sunday accused Hillary Clinton of engaging in “collusion” in order to win last year's Democratic presidential nomination.
The presidential statement, issued on Twitter, did not refer directly to a broad-ranging investigation by a special counsel as to whether his own campaign had colluded in the Russian election meddling documented by U.S. intelligence agencies.
But the tweet implied -- as Trump has repeatedly insisted in recent months -- that he is being unfairly maligned over events during and after the 2016 campaign.
In keeping with another of his online habits, Trump coupled a personal attack on an individual with a claim of support. In this instance, he referred to Clinton’s rival for the nomination as “Crazy Bernie Sanders” but also asserted that the Vermont senator had not been allowed to fairly contest the Democratic nomination.
Aides, GOP lawmakers and legal advisors have reportedly implored Trump to stop talking about the Russia investigation on Twitter, even indirectly. Last week, the president walked back a suggestion – made in an earlier tweet – that there might have been “tapes” of his conversations with fired FBI Director James B. Comey.
Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he possessed no such tapes, while vaguely implying that such electronic surveillance might in fact exist. The White House characterized that as its formal response to a demand by congressional investigators that the president produce any existing recordings made by the White House of Trump’s conversations with Comey.