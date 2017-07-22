Trump tweets that the president 'has complete power to pardon'

President Trump, in one of a long string of Saturday morning tweets venting various frustrations, confirmed that he is pondering presidential pardons related to the probe into his campaign's potential collusion with Russia.

In the tweet, Trump said a president "has complete power to pardon," suggesting he believes he can pardon himself, or is at least not ruling it out.

There are mixed opinions as to whether the law would allow him to pardon himself.

But, he added, "why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us," using all caps a second time to complain about "FAKE NEWS."

In claiming not to be thinking about pardons, Trump revealed that he does indeed have them on his mind. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump has discussed pardons of close associates, and even himself, with staff in recent days.