Trump unleashes on Twitter after a tough week

President Trump was back on Twitter early Saturday morning, closing out a chaotic and disappointing week with one of his signature online rants. He took no responsibility for the collapse of the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, instead suggesting Senate leaders are weak for refusing to change filibuster rules. (Even with the change in rules Trump is calling for, there were still not enough GOP votes in the Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act.)

It wasn't long ago that Trump was a fierce defender of those exact rules, attacking politicians who would tinker with them.

And it is not clear how the attack on the GOP leadership will help Trump advance his agenda.

Trump also turned his fire on those who worry he is too cozy with Russia, which seems to be most of Congress.

Trump's suggestion that the Russians were more fearful of him being in the White House than Hillary Clinton is curious, as it is well documented that Russian President Vladimir Putin despised Clinton. But during the campaign, and into the Trump presidency, Putin and Trump have often had nice things to say about each other.