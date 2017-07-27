Trump words 'hurtful,' Sessions says, but no plans to resign

President Trump’s scathing criticisms have been “kind of hurtful,” Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said Thursday, even as he again signaled that he wants to stay on the job.

“He wants all of us to do our job, and that’s what I intend to do,” Sessions said in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News. The network released an excerpt in advance of the scheduled air time tonight.

Separately, Sessions told the Associated Press that "it hasn’t been my best week…for my relationship with the president.” He made the comment in El Salvador, during a visit to highlight joint efforts to take on the MS-13 gang.

The attorney general said he hadn’t met with Trump but looked forward to talking to him about it.

“If he wants to make a change, he has every right,” Sessions said. “I serve at the pleasure of the president. I’ve understood that from the day I took the job.”

But, he said, “I belive with great confidence that I understand what is needed in the Department of Justice and what President Trump wants. I share his agenda.”

The comments were the first this week on the subject from Sessions, who has been subjected to harshly critical tweets from Trump for three days. The president has called him “weak” and said he wasn’t aggressive enough in going after leakers.

Last week, after Trump criticized Sessions in a New York Times interview, Sessions told reporters he planned to stay on as long as it was “appropriate.”

Sessions has seemed to redouble his attempts this week to win back the president’s favor.

He announced another crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with immigration enforcement and on Friday traveled to El Salvador to highlight arrests of MS-13 gang members, both favorite topics for the president.

The Justice Department also plans to address leaks next week.

On Wednesday evening, after Anthony Scaramucci , Trump's incoming communications director, falsely claimed in a tweet that he’d been the victim of a leak, Sessions’ chief spokeswoman released a statement agreeing that leaks are undermining the government and promising to “aggressively pursue leak cases wherever they may lead.”

In the interview, Sessions reached back to Trump's campaign slogan to praise the president as a “strong leader.”

“He is determined to move this country in the direction that he believes it needs to go to make it great again,” he said.

Sessions has received considerable support in recent days from conservative Republicans, including many of his former Senate colleagues.

On Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) went to the Senate floor to discourage Trump from moving against Sessions, saying that the Senate would not allow the president to make a recess appointment that would bypass the normal confirmation process.

A recess appointment would allow Trump to appoint a person who could serve without confirmation until the start of 2019. Such appointments can only be made if the Senate formally takes a break, which senators of both parties have said they will avoid in order to prevent Trump from avoiding confirmations.

“If you’re thinking of making a recess appointment to push out the attorney general, forget about it,” Sasse said. “The presidency isn’t a bull, and this country isn’t a china shop.”

1:55 p.m.: This post was updated with additional remarks by Sessions and remarks by Sen. Ben Sasse.