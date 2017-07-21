Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions says he has no plans to resign despite Trump's harsh criticism of him
- Trump's eldest son, his son-in-law and former campaign manager all are scheduled to testify before the Senate
- Trump shifts again, tells senators to stay in town to repeal and replace Affordable Care Act
- Trump and Putin held a second, undisclosed talk in Germany
U.S. to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea
|Associated Press
U.S. officials said Friday that the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier, who passed away after falling into a coma in a North Korean prison.
The officials said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had determined to implement a "geographical travel restriction" for North Korea, which would make the use of U.S. passports to enter the country illegal.
They said the restriction would go into effect 30 days after a notice is published in the Federal Register, but it was not immediately clear when that would be. There was no announcement in Friday's editions of the government publication.
The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the decision before it is announced, and spoke on condition of anonymity.