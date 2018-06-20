Mike Trout continues tear with bases-clearing single in Angels 5-4 win over Diamondbacks

There comes a time when mere mortals must pitch to Mike Trout.
You might have thought so in Seattle last week, but the Mariners walked him intentionally, with no one on base.
You might have thought so in his first two plate appearances in Anaheim on Tuesday, when the Arizona Diamondbacks pitched him with the greatest of care, allegedly unintentional walks, one with no one on base and the other with a man on first base.
Then came Trout’s third plate appearance, with the bases loaded and one out. The Diamondbacks could have walked him, but that would have forced in the tying run.
So they pitched to him and, because he is Mike Trout, he cleared the bases with a single, good for the winning runs in the Angels’ 5-4 victory.
The next time up, because he is Mike Trout, he reached first base on a ground out. He had knocked off the catcher’s mitt with his swing, and that was good for catcher’s interference.
In his past 37 plate appearances, Trout has reached base 29 times: 16 hits, 11 walks, a hit by pitch, and that catcher’s interference. His batting average in that span: .696.
In an era that celebrates the strikeout, Trout has more walks than strikeouts and leads the major leagues in home runs.
He did not hit a home run Tuesday. Two of his teammates did: Ian Kinsler, leading off the first inning, and Kole Calhoun, in the sixth.
For Calhoun, who took a .145 batting average with him to the disabled list, the home run was his first since Opening Day. He has three hits in the two games since the Angels activated him Monday, the first time he has had totaled at least three hits in consecutive games since April 11-12.
The Angels took a 5-2 lead into the ninth. Blake Parker, the closer of the moment, gave up a two-out, two-run home run to Paul Goldschmidt, then got Jake Lamb to fly out for the final out.
Arizona starter Matt Koch carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but the Angels loaded the bases with one out, on a walk, single and hit batter. That brought up Trout, who smacked the first pitch into center field for a single that drove in two runs and scored a third, on an error by Arizona center fielder Jarrod Dyson.
The Angels finished the game with their right fielder making his major league debut in center field and their third baseman making his professional debut in right field. With Trout at designated hitter and a bench consisting of a backup catcher and two infielders, the Angels had few options when Chris Young left the game because of a balky hamstring.
Calhoun replaced Young in center field, with David Fletcher moving from third base to right field.
The Angels counted nine starting pitchers this spring, depth enough to last the season, or so they thought.
Shohei Ohtani is injured, as you might have heard, and he might not pitch again this season. J.C. Ramirez is out for the season. Matt Shoemaker has not pitched since April.
Garret Richards and Nick Tropeano are on the major league disabled list. Parker Bridwell is on the minor league disabled list.
That leaves three healthy starters — Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs and Jaime Barria — in a sport in which teams not named Rays prefer five.
That led the Angels last week to John Lamb, who made his first major league start in two years. He was the Angels’ 10th starter this season.
And that led them on Tuesday to Pena, who made his first major league start. Ever.
Pena is 28, in his 10th professional season. He had not even started a minor league game in three years, and he did not start in his first game at triple-A this season, but then the Angels needed starters and, well, there you go.
And how did it go? As well as the Angels could have hoped, actually.
He gave up singles to two of the first three batters he faced, with a wild pitch in between. The fourth batter drove in a run, on a ground ball.
And that was all. Pena lasted four innings — he has not pitched more than five this season — and did not give up another hit. He walked three, but he struck out six.