Live coverage: Canelo Alvarez vs. Liam Smith round-by-round udpates

Round 9

With 32 seconds left in the round Alvarez landed a hard left to the body and Smith went down for the third and final time. Credit Alvarez with a knockout.

Round 8

Alvarez is winning this fight with his constant barrage of body shots. This round has slowed down a bit as both fighters seem to be gathering their wind. Alvarez continues to pepper the body with his lefts. With about 30 seconds to go Smith went to the canvas after a delay and a body shot. But he got back up. Second knockdown. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 8. (Alvarez 79, Smith 71).

Round 7

Halfway through the round Alvarez sent Smith to the canvas, the first time the Englishman has been knocked down. The blood above Smith’s eye is starting to become a problem. Smith rallied at the end of the round but it appears that this one is over as far as the scorecards go. Smith will need a KO to win. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 8. (Alvarez 69, Smith 63).

Round 6

Smith is landing more clean shots but Alvarez is answering with power punches. Alvarez is starting to swing a little wildly. At some point, the body shots to Smith have to take its toll. Blood is starting to trickle down Smith’s face from the cut near the left eye. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 9. (Alvarez 59, Smith 55).

Round 5

The cut above Smith’s eye bears watching but it hasn’t become a factor yet. Alvarez still seems to landing at will. Midway through the round, Smith backed Alvarez in the corner and landed some body shots but Alvarez always seems to answer with some power punches. Closest round so far and Smith’s best. Times card: Smith 10, Alvarez 9. (Alvarez 49, Smith 46).

Round 4

Smith seems to be playing too much defense for someone who hopes to win this fight. He needs to start some kind of attack before he falls too far behind on the scorecard. One of Alvarez’s punches has left a mark on Smith’s face. Smith is landing an occasional punch but Alvarez’s punches are carrying more power. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 9 (Alvarez 40, Smith 36).

Round 3

Smith came out again with some energy but Alvarez landed punches when he got Smith on the ropes. In the middle of the round, Alvarez started to land shots at will. Smith misses wildly as Alvarez continues to land jabs. Smith does land a good uppercut late in the round. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 9. (Alvarez 30, Smith 27)

Round 2

Alvarez started the round strong but less than a minute into it Smith started to wake up and start fighting. Alvarez’s body shots are doing damage as Smith’s skin is starting to take on a red hue. One of Smith’s punches created a nick over Alavarez’s left eye, giving Smith a target. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 9. (Alvarez 20, Smith 18)

Round 1

Alvarez starts with a hard right hand, which is an unusually fast start for him. Alvarez seemed up for the fight landing several nice shots. He is effective with his left jabs. Alvarez is working the body well. Haven’t seen much at all from Smith. Very impressive first round for the favorite. Times card: Alvarez 10, Smith 9.

Pre-fight

Fight time is here, the boxers are in the ring and the winner of the junior middleweight championship fight will be known in less than an hour.

England’s Liam Smith is unbeaten in 28 fights (27-0-1), Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (47-1-1) is the favorite, having only lost to Floyd Mayweather. Smith has 13 knockouts, while Alvarez has 33.

After the singing of the three national anthems, the Dallas gave a tepid welcome to Smith as he was the first to enter the ring. The crescendo of noise grew exponentially as Alvarez came to the ring.

Luis Babon is the referee, while Nelson Vasquez, Levi Martinez and Oren Shellenberger have been assigned as the judges.