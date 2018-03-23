Chargers' Corey Liuget suspended four games for using performance-enhancing substance

"I made a mistake and take full responsibility. As part of my training program, I placed my trust in someone who, in hindsight, was not well-versed in the NFL's policy on banned substances," Liuget said in a statement. "As players, we're told time and again that the NFL holds you responsible for anything in your body. Even if you take it accidentally, it's on you. Pretty cut and dry. You hear it and think, 'That won't be me, that can't possibly happen to me.' Yet here I am, suspended four games. And that's my fault."