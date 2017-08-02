Chargers rookie guard Forrest Lamp, a second-round draft pick, is carted off with a knee injury

Chargers guard Forrest Lamp was the player who had been carted off the field Wednesday, but it was linebacker Denzel Perryman who was wincing.

Perryman was doing his job, trying to shed a block on a running play off the right side of the hashmarks. When the whistles blew, signaling the play was over, he looked back over his shoulder and saw Lamp, the team’s second-round pick, lying on the grass.

That’s when Perryman winced.

“I just hope it’s something minor,” Perryman said. “I hope he’s able to come back.”

Lamp injured his right knee during an 11-on-11 period. He tried to get to his feet before collapsing back onto the ground. His status is unknown.

“He was playing so well,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “He was really coming along at that right-guard position. I really hope he’s OK. It would definitely hurt the team.”

Lamp had been rotating in with the Chargers’ starting offensive line, getting reps along with Kenny Wiggins at right guard. If Lamp’s injury is serious, third-round pick Dan Feeney could see more time at right guard. So far in camp, most of Feeney’s reps have come as a center.

Lamp, projected by some to be a first-round selection out of Western Kentucky, fell to the Chargers at the No. 38 overall pick. He, along with Feeney, were pegged as key pieces to the Chargers’ rebuilt offensive line that saw three starters from last year’s team released.

Before Lamp eventually made it onto the cart, veteran Russell Okung and Perryman both went to check on him.

Perryman said Lamp told him he was ‘Good,’ but that your mind quickly flashes to more serious scenarios.

“First year, you go down like that, that’s the first thing,” Perryman said on what crosses your mind. “You don’t want to get injured. But at the same time, it’s football.”

And injuries are a part of football — something of which the Chargers are keenly aware.

Last season, wide receiver Keenan Allen, running backs Danny Woodhead and Brandon Oliver, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive tackle Brandon Mebane and linebacker Manti Te’o all had their seasons ended prematurely because of injuries. And while Verrett is expected back from knee surgery, perhaps as soon as this weekend, the Chargers have ruled out first-round pick Mike Williams from all of training camp as he nurses a lower-back injury.

Lynn said he hoped for good news with the injury, but losing Lamp for any extended period of time is a blow.

“We’ll be OK and we have depth, but Forrest was really playing well,” Lynn said. “…It would be a setback, but he could pick it back up.”

Talking gets louder

While the Chargers’ defensive backs and receivers have been going back and forth in drills since camp opened, the competitiveness — and chatter — escalated Wednesday during seven-on-seven drills.

Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward, unsurprisingly, was in the middle of it.

“I was mic’d up today,” he joked.

Before going to seven-on-seven drills, Philip Rivers hit Travis Benjamin with a perfectly thrown pass leading to a huge gain. And in seven-on-sevens, Rivers hit Allen, who continued his strong play in camp, for a score.

Following the touchdown, Rivers and the offense chirped back at Hayward and the secondary. The talking continued throughout practice between the offensive and defensive units.

“We were out here competing today,” Perryman said.

Notes

Near the end of practice, Rivers found second-year tight end Hunter Henry for a red-zone score. Henry caught 36 passes for eight touchdowns last season and should be an even bigger part of the team’s offense this year. “He’s a star in the making,” Lynn said. “He’s done a really good job from day one.” … Rookie Desmond King showcased the ball skills that helped him get picked in the fifth round, winning a couple one-on-one battles with receivers by deflecting passes. … Cornerback Trovon Reed intercepted Rivers in 11-on-11 drills. … Cornerback Craig Mager, who had been working with the starting defense across from Hayward, was playing with the second unit for the second-straight day.

CAPTION Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. CAPTION Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. Rams Coach Sean McVay distributed about 50 golf carts to the team in an attempt to reduce mileage on their legs during training camp at UC Irvine. CAPTION Hear from Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, as well as fans, on the first day of training camp in Costa Mesa. Hear from Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates, as well as fans, on the first day of training camp in Costa Mesa. CAPTION The USC quarterback skyrocketed from little-known backup to Trojan starter, Rose Bowl hero and the reason USC is considered a strong contender for the next College Football Playoff. The USC quarterback skyrocketed from little-known backup to Trojan starter, Rose Bowl hero and the reason USC is considered a strong contender for the next College Football Playoff. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry recap the first weekend of Rams training camp, including star tackle Aaron Donald's contract situation, quarterback Jared Goff's progress and standout newcomers. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry recap the first weekend of Rams training camp, including star tackle Aaron Donald's contract situation, quarterback Jared Goff's progress and standout newcomers. CAPTION UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen meets the media. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen meets the media.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports