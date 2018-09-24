Dodgers Dugout: Who wins, Clayton Kershaw vs. Sandy Koufax? (Hint: His last name starts with K)

I’m not going to go on a long monologue on what the team needs to do. You know it as well as I. If they go 4-2 over their last six games, the Rockies will need to go 6-1 to tie them. If the Dodgers go 5-1, the Rockies will have to go 7-0. It’s not going to be easy. I have great trepidation over those final three games in San Francisco, and even though the Diamondbacks pretty much rolled over and died against the Rockies over the weekend, I have a feeling they will come roaring back to life against the Dodgers.