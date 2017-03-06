Boys' basketball: Alemany given first-round playoff bye after error

Things are not starting out smoothly for the CIF state basketball playoffs.

The state office confirmed that Mission Hills Alemany, seeded No. 1 in Division II, will be given a first-round bye after removing its opponent, Bakersfield Independence, which was inadvertantly submitted by the Central Section.

Independence sent an email to its section office last month informing the office it would not participate in the playoffs unless it won or was runner-up in its section. The pairings were done without the Central Section notifying the state office about Independence's status.

Now Alemany will move on to the second round on Saturday and be the host against either Harvard-Westlake or Chula Vista Mater Dei. Alemany is in the same Mission League as Harvard-Westlake.

There are other issues that must be dealt with in the Southern Section and City Section. A growing number of coaches are grumbling about the consolation games in the Open Division and complaining that their body of work over the course of the season is not being recognized by the state seeding process. That could lead to changes by the basketball advisory committees.

