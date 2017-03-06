Football: Calabasas is filling up with transfers again

Calabasas' football program drew the interest of the Southern Section in 2015 when it had an influx of more than 30 transfers over two seasons. No action was taken against the Coyotes.

The transfers have resumed, which could lead to more Southern Section scrutiny.

Since the season has ended, Calabasas has picked top transfers such as lineman Mykee Irving from Chaminade, linebacker Connor Beautrow from Oaks Christian and receiver Mycah Pittman from Oaks Christan.

The big question in the off season is what division Calabasas will end up playing this fall. The Coyotes were in Division 5 last season and won a championship. In 2015, they were in Division 7 and won a championship.

