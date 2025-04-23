Prep talk: Harvard commit Matthew Witkow is batting .500 for Calabasas

Matthew Witkow of Calabasas is batting .500 with just two strikeouts all season.

It’s pretty clear that Matthew Witkow of Calabasas High is the best hitter in his family.

Even his father, Brandon, will admit his son is No. 1. Brandon was a star pitcher on the 1993 Taft team that made it to the City Section Division I semifinals and included Gabe Kapler, Justin Siegel and Stacy Kleiner, all of whom went to college and played professional baseball.

Matthew is a senior third baseman and Harvard commit having one of the best seasons in Calabasas history. He entered this week with 33 hits, a .500 batting average, four home runs and 23 RBIs. But those aren’t the most impressive stats.

The fact he has only two strikeouts in 87 at-bats and none in nine Marmonte League games is amazing.

“He’s always been a real good bat-to-ball guy and good with a two-strike approach and has been on a tear the whole season,” coach Thomas Cassidy said.

Assistant coach Rich Sugiyama has coached Witkow since he was 9 years old. “He’s always been a high IQ player,” he said.

As a four-year starter at Calabasas, Witkow was asked to be a supporting cast member when the Coyotes had future college standouts Nate Castellon (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo) and Phoenix Call (UCLA).

“This year he’s been given the freedom to be the guy,” Sugiyama said. “The aggressiveness has been turned on. He’s got a real good eye.”

Calabasas is tied for third place with Agoura in the league standings.

